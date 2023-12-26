Where plaintiff submitted forged document, district court’s decision to dismiss all of plaintiff’s claim with prejudice as sanction was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James P. Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana.Chadrick Fulks is an inmate consigned to the death-row section of the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. Fulks alleged that in September 2018, after his capital-defense attorneys complained about the adequacy of the medical care Fulks was receiving …