Where a party records a broker’s lien against a property but fails to bring suit to enforce it within the two-year statute of limitations, they may not revive the suit as a counterclaim against a party seeking to foreclose and extinguish the lien if the cause of action for foreclosure did not exist prior to the suit to enforce the lien becoming time-barred.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William B. Sullivan.Integra Properties Inc. (Integra) recorded a broker’s lien …