Where a party files a request for a jury trial and the circuit court errs and proceeds to a bench trial, such an error does not render the judgment void and any attempt to attack the judgment with a petition under section 2-1401 must be filed within two years of the judgment, or be dismissed as untimely.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Gregory J. Wojkowski.Earl Casteel filed a two-count complaint against Thaddeus Jiminez on Sept. 24, 2015. Casteel alleged negligence and …