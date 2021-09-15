Where a party seeking to overturn a default order alleges that they were never properly served, they may raise this assertion at any time and are not required to demonstrate due diligence because a lack of personal jurisdiction renders the judgment void and not merely in error.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Robert W. Johnson.In February 2003, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services (Department) filed a uniform support petition against Terrance Delaney on …