Where a plaintiff fails to effect service of process for almost a year and has no excuse for this delay, they have failed to exercise reasonable diligence in serving the defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Larry Ollins, Omar Muhammad, Calvin Ollins and Marcellia Bradford (plaintiffs) were convicted for the murder and rape of Lori Roscetti, which occurred on Oct. 18, 1997. After being convicted, the plaintiffs hired a …