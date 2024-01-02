Where a plaintiff exercises reasonable diligence in attempting to serve an LLC at its registered office and principal place of business as listed by the Secretary of State, service of process has occurred.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James Pieczonka.Michelle Amaba and Christopher Cozza filed suit against RFJ Land Management LLC (RFJ) on June 18, 2020, alleging breach of contract. Amaba and Cozza entered into an 11-month lease with RFJ for a property that was, at the …