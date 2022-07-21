Where a plaintiff seeks to subject the state to liability for money damages based on a contract made with a private entity later incorporated into the state, sovereign immunity bars the claim unless an express waiver is made.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline K. Moreland.Bishoy Abo-Saif enrolled at the John Marshall Law School (JMLS) in an attempt to earn a juris doctor. However, as his grade point average was below the minimum JMLS permitted, so he was dismissed …