Where a plaintiff suing a state employee seeks non-injunctive relief, a demonstration that the employee violated a duty independent of their employment does not justify setting aside sovereign immunity.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Gerald Cleary.Darren Green Jr. (Green Jr.) was pulled over along with three passengers by State Troopers Christopher Ehlers and Alec McCarthy on Oct. 7, 2020, for petty equipment violations. During the traffic …