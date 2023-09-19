Where a plaintiff seeks primarily injunctive relief against a state actor, sovereign immunity does not bar them from seeking fees and costs ancillary to this relief.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.Terrence Lavery was a case manager who was called in 2018 to give testimony before the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (Department) regarding restoring the medical and controlled substance licenses of Dr. Anil Ramachandran. Lavery …