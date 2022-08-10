Where a plaintiff alleges specific jurisdiction against a nonresident physician practicing solely outside of Illinois, they must demonstrate a substantial connection with Illinois not based on attenuated contacts with other persons affiliated with Illinois.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.In April 2017, Michelle Clemens was treated at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for myocarditis by Dr. Michael Landrum. After treatment …