Where a party has his parental rights terminated in a proceeding to which he was not party, he has suffered an injury and has standing to petition the court.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed in part and vacated in part a decision by DuPage County Associate Judge James D. Orel.Frank Konieczny married Karen, now Karen Magnuson, and in 1999 they had a child. Frank and Karen divorced in 2005, and Karen received primary physical custody of the child. In 2010, Scott Magnuson, Karen’s boyfriend, moved in with Karen and …