Where a defendant claims that a plaintiff in a suit lacks standing, the burden of proof for lack of standing is on the defendant raising this as an affirmative defense.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin T. Busch.National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-2 (Trust) filed suit against Kenneth Powell on Feb. 5, 2019 to collect a student loan debt. The Trust alleged that it was the successor in interest to a lender, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. (Chase), that …