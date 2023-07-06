Where district court determined that new act enacted by Illinois House merely clarified existing law instead of changing it, plaintiffs lacked standing to bring case based on alleged harm from that act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois.In October 2021, several plaintiffs who work for Illinois state agencies sued their employers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Illinois state court, asserting the recently issued COVID-19 vaccine mandates were unlawful …