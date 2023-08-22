Where a party has been refused certification and so lost the opportunity to seek a permit to run its business, it has suffered an injury to a legally cognizable interest and so may have standing to file suit.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia A. Horan.In 2019, the Illinois General Assembly amended the Illinois Gambling Act (Act) to authorize the issue of six new casino licenses by the Illinois Gaming Board (Board), including one in the City of Waukegan …