Where a plaintiff’s personal information, stored by defendant, has been accessed by an unauthorized third party and the plaintiff received harassment in the form of targeted marketing or unauthorized charges to their account, they have an injury in fact and standing to sue.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Neil H. Cohen.Aon Corporation (Aon) is a global professional services company headquartered in Chicago. In February 2022, Aon discovered …