Where a plaintiff has had their personal information accessed illicitly, this access is insufficient injury to grant standing absent actual improper use of the plaintiff’s personal information causing harm.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason M. Bohm.Christie Business Holdings Company P.C. (Christie Clinic) is a physician-owned medical group, which, as part of its medical services, gathers and stores patient identification information and health information. Between …