Where plaintiff asserted injury due to interruption of self-employment, but failed to provide evidence of that harm, district court correctly dismissed complaint for lack of standing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.Bank of America sold a consumer debt account that was in arrears to CACH, LLC. The Bank declined to make any representations about the accuracy of the $5,246.61 balance that it had calculated. CACH attempted to collect the debt …