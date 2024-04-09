Where plaintiff’s argument for standing concerned events that occurred four months after complaint was filed, those events could not support standing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch, Southern District of Indiana.In 2012, Mark Patterson began studying at the Indiana Institute of Technology. Patterson thought financial aid would cover the cost of his classes. He, however, submitted his financial aid paperwork too late and lost aid for that semester. Patterson …