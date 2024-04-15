Where plaintiffs alleged economic harm based on theoretical risk of injury from potentially contaminated infant formula, theory was not sufficient to confer Article III standing.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Abbott Laboratories produces powdered infant formula at multiple facilities, including one in Sturgis, Michigan. The Sturgis plant has had a long history of quality control problems. The FDA conducted multiple inspections of the …