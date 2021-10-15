Where a party files suit under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, alleged violations that do not contain an element of publication are subject to a five-year statute of limitations under section 13-205 of the Code of Civil Procedure, while violations that contain an element of publication are subject to the one-year statute of limitations under section 13-201 of the Code.Jerome Tims worked for Black Horse Carriers Inc. (Black Horse) from June 2017 through January 2018. During that time his fingerprints were scanned and …