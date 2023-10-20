Where a plaintiff alleges an attempt to drain the marital estate in a divorce case, this is sufficient to start the two-year statute of limitations to file suit for this injury on related parties.In 2009, Nancy Malek separated from her husband, Michel Malek. Malek engaged the legal services of Chuhak & Tecson P.C. (Chuhak) for several functions, including the transfer of $13.6 million to his mother in Lebanon on Feb. 27, 2012 — which Nancy alleged was backdated and fraudulent. On May 12, 2014, Nancy filed for …