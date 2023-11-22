Where a plaintiff files suit on the last day of the statute of limitations and the complaint is rejected by the clerk due to an avoidable error on the part of her counsel and resubmitted two days later, the complaint is untimely and the plaintiff cannot seek relief under Supreme Court Rule 9(d)(2).The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Circuit Judge Charles W. Smith.On Sept. 13, 2020, Kelly Kilpatrick slipped and fell at a facility maintained by Baxter Healthcare Corporation (Baxter). She …