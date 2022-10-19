Where a married couple is sued and the husband is facing criminal charges based on the same actions, the trial court does not abuse its discretion in denying a stay of civil proceedings against the wife, as she is uncharged and does not face criminal liability.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.Jane Doe was hired by Michael Johnston and Kelly Halverson as a home manager, child caretaker and personal assistant. In January 2020, Johnston and Halverson asked …