Where plaintiffs alleged damages did not meet threshold under Magnuson-Moss Act, district court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction over case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Mary M. Rowland, Northern District of Illinois.In 2013, Tawanna and Anthony Ware decided to buy a home theater system. After visiting a Chicago-area Best Buy store, the Wares decided to purchase a then-cutting-edge large plasma-screen 3-D television. The manager warned the Wares that plasma-screen televisions …