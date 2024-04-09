Where a party seeks mandamus to enforce an administrative decision, he must have exhausted all administrative remedies or the circuit court will not have subject matter jurisdiction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Demacopoulos.In May 2015, Rocco Coduto, a deputy sheriff in Cook County, was arrested for driving under the influence for the third time. He reported the arrest to his superiors, pleaded guilty, and received two years’ conditional discharge. In August 2016, …