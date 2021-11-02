Where process is served via substitute service on a family member who, unbeknownst to the process server, suffers from a cognitive impairment and is not competent to make legal or financial decisions for himself, the service remains valid.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William B. Sullivan.U.S. Bank Trust N.A. (U.S. Bank) filed a foreclosure case against Richard Zofkie and Kathleen Zofkie (the Zofkies) alleging that they defaulted on their mortgage applications. On Sept …