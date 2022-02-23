Where a defendant was served by substitute service of process at the place most reasonably likely to grant adequate notice, it is not required that the process server demonstrate due diligence by determining that the defendant was not located elsewhere.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Gregory E. Ahern, Jr.In February 2003, the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (DHFS) filed a petition on behalf of Lisa Sanders, seeking to establish that …