Where a party moves for substitution of judge as of right under section 2-1001(a)(2)(ii) of the Code of Civil Procedure, the request must be granted even if the judge has initiated a hearing on discovery motions since such a hearing is not a hearing on the merits.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Farah Gohari filed suit in 2016 against McDonald’s Corporation, as well as Lott #1 Inc. (collectively, McDonalds) who operated two McDonald’s franchises …