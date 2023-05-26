Where a party seeks summary judgment, the court may not grant it without first permitting any pleadings to be amended to properly present their claims.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Edward Robles.Ida Christopher and her husband purchased a home on the west side of Chicago in 1964. He passed away and she continued to reside in the home. In 2014, Christopher signed a reverse mortgage on the property in the amount of $232,500, which …