Where a school district contracts with the Illinois High School Association, the students of that district are the intended beneficiaries of that contract and may file suit to protect their rights under the contract.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Crawford County Associate Judge Kimbara G. Harrell.Beginning in August 2021, a series of executive orders were issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker mandating that school districts enforce the wearing of masks to combat COVID-19. On Aug. 23, 2021, the Illinois …