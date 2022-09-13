Where a party seeks a temporary restraining order without notice to the adverse party, they must in their initial complaint assert specific facts demonstrating that in the period it takes to give notice, the adverse party will destroy the substance of the litigation or obstruct the court.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Morgan County Circuit Judge John M. Madonia.Lori Quigg and Rebecca L. Stocker entered into a stock sale agreement to sell their shares in Quigg Engineering Inc. (QEI …