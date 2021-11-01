Where a plaintiff seeks a temporary restraining order preventing a school district from enforcing the guidance and mandates of state departments and officials, those departments and officials must be made party to the suit, or the temporary restraining order will be void for lack of jurisdiction.The 5th District Appellate Court vacated and remanded the decision of Bond County Associate Judge Ronald J. Foster Jr.On July 21, 2021, the Bond County Community Unit School District No. 2 (the school district) adopted a return-to …