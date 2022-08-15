Where a plaintiff alleges a public act is a constitutional violation, he must demonstrate extant instances where an individual’s constitutional rights were violated or the matter is not yet ripe.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan M. Cadagin.Public Act 102-693 was signed into law on Jan. 7, 2022, amending section 2f-2 of the Circuit Courts Act and creating the Judicial Circuits Districting Act of 2022 (Judicial Circuits Act). The public act provided for the division …