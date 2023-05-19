Where an action is brought against a municipal corporation it must be brought either in the county where its principal office is located or where the alleged tortious act or part of it occurred.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Heinz M. Rudolf.Samantha Draves sought emergency medical services at Randolph Hospital District d/b/a Memorial Hospital (Memorial Hospital) multiple times between Dec. 29, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2021. Drs. James Thomas and Abiodun Sangoseni failed in …