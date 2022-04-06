Where plaintiff voluntarily dismissed suit in order to avoid possible sanctions, dismissal meant that there was no final judgment from which the plaintiff could then appeal district court’s denial of interlocutory motions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.W. Stephen Lush, II started at the Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2003. Due to poor academic performance, Lush was dismissed after his first year. Lush …