Where a public official has already reached and issued a decision, a writ of mandamus cannot be used to force the official to reach a different judgment or decision, even if the judgment had been made erroneously.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Associate Judge James D. Orel.Arthur Jaros, licensed to practice law since 1975, established a Christian-based charitable trust with his family in 2002, for the purpose of creating a bible camp on 60 acres of land in Wisconsin, to be named …