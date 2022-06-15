Where all issues raised by plaintiffs could be resolved by judges in state child welfare proceedings, abstention by federal court was required under Younger.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.The Indiana CHINS (Children in Need of Services) system exists to resolve all child-welfare matters in the state. When the state’s Department of Child Services identifies a situation that appears to involve the neglect or abuse of a child, it files a …