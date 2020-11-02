Where the defendant and his counsel both voluntarily absent themselves from the trial despite the capability to participate, the court does not abuse its discretion in concluding they have abandoned the proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James Michael Varga.Jane Doe, the former girlfriend of Beau Parrillo, filed suit on Dec. 15, 2016, alleging that between Oct. 5 and Dec. 12, 2015, Parrillo had assaulted her four times, including striking her on the head with a …