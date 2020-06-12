Where nonprofit organization alleged discrimination under the ADA indirectly on behalf of employees whom it reimbursed for travel costs, organization had Article III standing but could not state a cause of action under Title III of the ADA.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois.

Uber operates ridesharing applications that connect customers seeking private transportation with providers of those services. Though Uber does not own or select their drivers’ vehicles, the app it operates presents riders with options including standard sedans, premium cars, or SUVs. Customers restricted to motorized wheelchairs need wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs), an option also offered on Uber’s app.

Access Living is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization formed to protect and advance the civil rights of people with disabilities, including by helping them live independently. Access Living and three of its staff members or volunteers, Michelle Garcia, Justin Cooper and Rahnee Patrick brought suit against Uber in October 2016. The plaintiffs would like to use Uber to order WAVs for rides to meetings and advocacy events in Chicago. Access Living reimburses its employees for those business-related travel costs and promotes access to equivalent travel services for all individuals who use motorized wheelchairs.

Access Living sued under the Americans with Disabilities Act seeking injunctive relief and a declaration that Title III of the ADA requires Uber to provide equivalent services to customers requiring a WAV. Uber argued that ridesharing is not a “public accommodation” within the meaning of Title III and thus is not subject to any equal access mandate imposed by the ADA. In December 2018, the district court granted Uber’s motion to dismiss Access Living and Rahnee Patrick as plaintiffs. The court determined that Patrick did not plead the requisite injury-in-fact for Article III standing and that Access Living failed to allege facts to state a cause of action. Patrick and Access Living appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that no circuit court had addressed whether the ADA’s Title III public accommodation provisions applied to companies operating ridesharing technology, and that it need not be the first. The panel turned to the question of standing with regards to Access Living. The panel determined that Access Living had Article III standing as the organization alleged that it experienced increased transportation costs as a result of Uber’s provision of ridesharing services on unequal terms to persons requiring WAVs. The panel stated that this was enough to demonstrate a concrete and particularized injury for standing purposes.

Next, however, the panel determined that Access Living had failed to state a cause of action under Title III of the ADA. The panel found that the district court was correct to read Sec. 12188(a)(1) to limit a cause of action under Title III to any person who is being subjected to discrimination on the basis of disability as requiring a direct connection between Uber’s alleged discrimination and the injury complained of by Access Living. The panel stated that Access Living did not allege that it maintained its own corporate Uber account and found itself unable to order Uber rides for its staff, volunteers, or guests. Rather, the panel noted, Access Living alleged entirely indirect discrimination via increased reimbursement costs. The panel found that this was not sufficient to state a cause of action under Title III of the ADA.

Finally, the panel turned to Patrick. The panel noted that Patrick had not downloaded or attempted to use the Uber app to request a WAV. Rather, Patrick relied on secondhand information from her husband who had determined from the accounts of others and a screenshot of the app that he could not rely on the company for regular and efficient access to WAVs. The panel found that the district court was correct to conclude that this attenuated knowledge did not suffice to state a cause of action under the ADA. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Access Living of Metropolitan Chicago, et al. v. Uber Technologies, Inc., et al.

No. 19-2116

Writing for the court: Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Concurring: Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Ilana Diamond Rovner

Released: May 5, 2020