Where a plaintiff seeks review of an administrative action outside of the 35-day window permitted for review of administrative decisions, they must be able to point to an administrative rule, regulation, standard or statement of policy which they are challenging.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond W. Mitchell.The Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund in the Chicago was created to benefit Chicago police officers as well as their widows or widowers and children …