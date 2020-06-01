Where plaintiff submitted affidavits that merely incorporated by reference allegations in complaint that directly contradicted deposition testimony and records from discovery, district court properly disregarded affidavits under sham affidavit doctrine.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.

On the evening of Jan. 11, 2015, Dustin James, a pretrial detainee in the St. Clair County Jail, was assaulted by another inmate and sustained severe facial injuries. James’ injuries were serious enough to send him to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with lacerations and facial fractures. James received two morphine injections and the laceration was sutured. James arrived back at the jail infirmary at 3 a.m. on Jan. 12.

James was seen the next day by a jail physician, who prescribed Motrin for ten days, referred James to an ophthalmologist and an ENT and kept him in the infirmary.

Back at the jail, James’ sutures were removed and a nurse noted a complaint of facial numbness.

On Jan. 26, James was examined by an ENT. The doctor recommended a referral to a plastic surgeon for a possible reduction of the left orbital rim. On Feb. 19 James asked to see Deborah Hale, the jail’s health services administrator, complaining of facial numbness. James was examined the next day by a plastic surgeon who ordered a new CT scan. After reviewing the CT, the doctor called the jail and left a message recommending that James be placed on an antibiotic. James received the first dose of this medication two days later, and the next day was released from custody.

In December 2015, James filed a pro se civil rights complaint against Hale seeking damages for denial of medical care in the jail. James claimed that he had reported severe swelling and numbness of his face on Jan. 20, and was never seen by any medical staff. The case was referred to a magistrate judge in January 2016.

James acquired counsel in January 2017. His records contradicted and clarified several of the allegations in the complaint. Despite this, James obtained leave to file an amended complaint in which he repeated the factual allegations from his original complaint. In his February 2018 deposition, James directly contradicted many of the allegations in the amended complaint.

Hale eventually moved for summary judgment. In response James attached his deposition testimony, and deposition testimony from two doctors who examined him. James later moved for leave to supplement his response with two affidavits, one from himself and one from his mother. The magistrate judge granted the motion. Both affidavits incorporated by reference factual allegations from the amended complaint, directly contradicting James’ deposition and the infirmary and outside medical records.

The case was transferred to a new magistrate judge who disregarded the affidavits. The magistrate judge then recommended the district court grant the summary judgment motion. The district court disagreed with some of the magistrate’s reasoning but ultimately granted the motion. James then appealed.

The appellate began by noting that the district court determined the affidavits were properly excluded under the sham affidavit doctrine. The panel noted the general principle that a plaintiff may not rely on mere allegations or denials in his complaint when opposing a properly supported motion for summary judgment. The panel stated that the 7th Circuit had never allowed a represented party to resist summary judgment by submitting an affidavit swearing to the allegations in the complaint after significant discovery.

Next, citing Babrocky v. Jewel Food Co., the panel stated that every federal court of appeals permits a judge to disregard a “sham” affidavit, typically an affidavit that contradicts prior deposition testimony. The panel then found that the contradictions between James’ reach back affidavit and his deposition testimony fell squarely within the core of the sham affidavit rule. The panel further found that no exception applied, as James’ affidavit did not contain newly discovered evidence, did not correct deposition testimony that was demonstrably false, and did not clarify ambiguous or confusing deposition testimony. The panel then affirmed the decision of the district court.

Dustin James v. Deborah Hale

No. 19-1857

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges Kenneth F. Ripple and Michael Y. Scudder

Released: May 14, 2020