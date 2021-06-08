Where appointed appellate counsel filed an Anders motion seeking to withdraw alleging that the appeal is meritless, appellate counsel’s misrepresentation of the record is sufficient grounds for the court to refuse to accept their representation that the appeal is meritless.The 2nd District Appellate Court denied a motion and remanded a case from 17th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge Francis M. Martinez.Neglect petitions were filed by the state concerning Zy. D. and Za. D. (the twins), male and female twins, and the twins …