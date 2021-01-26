Where an appellant files a postjudgment motion, it does not toll the period in which an appeal must be filed unless the substance of the motion is a proper postjudgment motion directed at the final verdict, regardless of the motion’s title.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Alison C. Conlon.Ivan Stanila filed an eviction suit against Harvey Joe and any unknown occupants for a single-family home in Chicago on Jan. 24, 2019. On April 3, 2019, they executed an …