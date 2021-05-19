Where a party is silent and permits their attorney to negotiate and execute a settlement agreement, and on learning the details does not repudiate the agreement and accepts benefits that flow from it, he has implicitly authorized and ratified the agreement and may not later claim that his counsel lacked the authority to agree on his behalf.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.Terry Zeman filed a complaint for specific performance of a contract to purchase real …