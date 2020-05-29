Where a plaintiff seeks the recovery of attorney fees for the improper towing of a vehicle under Chapter 4 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, they may only seek to recover them from the property owner who initiated the towing, not the company that performed the towing service.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Oran F. Whiting.

Around noon on April 6, 2016, the car belonging to Roberto Lopez (Roberto) was hitched up to be towed by Hector Lopez (Lopez, no relation), an employee of Rendered Services Inc., a towing company. Larry Chalmers, who had lawful access to Roberto’s car, saw Lopez pull up and demanded that he stop, saying that he, Chalmers, was willing and able to relocate the vehicle. Lopez did not stop though and towed the car, allegedly nearly running over Chalmers in the process. Roberto was charged $218.50 to recover his car, which had $837.96 in damage to the bumper from the tow. Roberto filed suit in September 2017, one count for unlawful removal of a vehicle under section 4-203(f)(3) of the Illinois Vehicle Code (Code), one count for conversion and one for detinue. The circuit court entered judgment in Roberto’s favor on only the unlawful removal count and granted him leave to petition for attorney fees.

Roberto filed the fee petition in February 2018, but Rendered Services and Lopez argued they were not liable for attorney fees. However, the circuit court found in favor of Roberto and awarded him $6,125 in attorney fees. Rendered Services and Lopez appealed.

On appeal, Rendered Services and Lopez argued first that the dispute did not fall under section 4-203(f) of the code, but instead Chapter 18a which contains no provisions allowing for fee-shifting. In addition, the defendants argued they were not the proper target for recovery. Section 4-203(f)(10) of the code states “When an authorized person improperly causes a motor vehicle to be removed, such person shall be liable to the owner or lessee of the vehicle for. . . [any] attorney’s fee and court costs.”

Roberto asserted that Rendered Services and Lopez were the “authorized person” but they disputed this, pointing to section 4-203(f) which provides that “the owner or lessor of privately owned real property within this [s]tate, or any person authorized by such owner or lessor, may cause any motor vehicle abandoned or left unattended upon such property without permission to be removed by a towing service[.]” In this passage, the “authorized person” is the property owner or their representative who initiated the tow and the towing service is a distinct entity.

The appellate court agreed with the defendants, finding that the proper target for petitions for attorney fees is not Rendered Services or Lopez, who did the towing, but the person who initiated it. As such, the trial court erred in granting Roberto’s petition for attorney fees. The appellate court did not therefore reach the issue of whether the dispute fell under Chapter 18a or section 4-203 of the code.

The appellate court therefore reversed the decision of the circuit court awarding attorney fees.

Roberto Lopez v. Rendered Services Inc., et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 181869

Writing for the court: Justice David W. Ellis

Concurring: Justices James Fitzgerald Smith and Nathaniel R. Howse Jr.

Released: April 28, 2020