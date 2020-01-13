Where each time a debt collector failed to notify a credit bureau that a new debt was disputed constituted an independent injury that could be litigated separately.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood.Nationwide Credit sent Henry Horia a letter seeking to collect a debt owed to Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park. By return mail, Horia disputed the validity of the claim.The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act requires a debt collector such as …