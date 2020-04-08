Where plaintiff should have known that dispute over cargo system was part of its dispute with defendant at the time it filed its first case, district court did not err in determining that plaintiff improperly split its claims.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson, Southern District of Indiana.

Rexing Quality Eggs and Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. entered into a contract in which Rembrandt promised to supply Rexing with 3,240,000 cage-free eggs every week for a year. Eight months after this, Rexing repudiated the agreement, claiming that Rembrandt breached its obligations by failing to provide eggs that met the quality standards specified in the agreement.

Rexing then sued Rembrandt, seeking a declaration that it was excused from accepting any more eggs, as well as incidental and consequential damages for alleged breaches of warranty in the purchase agreement. Rembrandt filed a counterclaim, seeking damages for breach of contract. The district court determined that Rexing had unilaterally terminated the contract and that the breach was not excused. However, the court also found that Rembrandt was not entitled to summary judgment on the question of whether it was entitled to damages. As a result, the issue of damages went to a trial, which led to a jury verdict in Rembrandt’s favor and an aware of damages against Rexing. Rexing appealed, but later voluntarily dismissed the appeal.

After the partial loss on summary judgment but before the jury trial, Rexing brought a second suit in state court, suing Rembrandt for torts of conversion and deception over Rembrandt’s alleged failure to return cargo shipping materials to Rexing. Rembrandt removed that case to federal court and moved to dismiss, arguing the claims were barred by the claim-preclusion branch of res judicata in light of the district court’s grant of partial summary judgment in the first case. The district court granted the motion to dismiss, and Rexing appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that under the Indiana standard applied by the district court, a court should find that a plaintiff split their claims when the second claim is based on the same transaction or occurrence as the first claim and there is an identity of the parties or their privies. Citing Hilliard v. Jacobs, the panel stated that the rule against claim splitting does not apply exclusively to cases in which the second claim can be supported only by exactly the same evidence that supported the first. The panel then found the district court applied the correct standard in analyzing whether Rexing improperly split its claims.

Rexing next argued that the bar on claim splitting did not apply because the claim in the instant case arose from events that occurred after it filed its first case. Rexing argued that because it was unaware that Rembrandt would fail to return the cargo system at the time it filed the first case, the rule against claim splitting did not apply. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that Rexing had not shown that material unknown facts were later revealed. The panel noted that, prior to filing its first case, Rexing had already formally demanded the return of the cargo system. The panel concluded that Rexing should have known that the custody or ownership of the cargo system was part of the dispute between it and Rembrandt at the time it filed its first case. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Rexing Quality Eggs v. Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc.

No. 19-2146

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: David F. Hamilton and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

Released: March 26, 2020