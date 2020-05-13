Where plaintiff’s claims were identical to 2017 case, they were precluded by final judgment that had not been appealed.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.

Kenneth Mayle is a self-proclaimed Satanist. Mayle claims to be a follower of The Law of Thelema, a set of beliefs developed in the early 1900s by Aleister Crowley. As part of this religion, Mayle participates in what he calls “sex magick rituals” that he believes violate Illinois’ laws forbidding adultery and fornication. Mayle claimed that he reasonably feared prosecution for practicing his beliefs and also said that he wished to marry more than one person at the same time and that if he were to do so he would violate Illinois’ law against bigamy.

In 2017, Mayle filed his first challenge to these laws seeking declaratory and injunctive relief under the First and 14th Amendments. The district court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss, ruling that Mayle’s bigamy claim was barred by Supreme Court precedents upholding the constitutionality of anti-bigamy laws. The court also dismissed for lack of standing Mayle’s challenges to Illinois’ adultery and fornication statutes. The court found that Mayle could not show a reasonable fear of prosecution.

Mayle did not appeal but filed a second identical suit in the district court one year later. The district court again dismissed Mayle’s suit. This time, the court explained that Mayle’s bigamy claim was precluded by the 2017 final judgment on the merits. The district court also adhered to the earlier conclusion that Mayle lacked standing to challenge the state’s adultery and fornication laws because he still showed no reasonable fear of prosecution. Mayle then appealed.

The appellate panel began by addressing the question of jurisdiction. The panel noted that Mayle had not filed his appeal within the 30-day deadline, instead, filing a motion in the district court two days after the deadline seeking an extension. Mayle had claimed that after moving his mail had been misrouted and that he had been on a business trip during the week prior to the deadline which led to him being unable to access his legal filings. The district court granted the motion for the extension and summarily accepted the notice of appeal.

In the appellate court, the state argued that the 7th Circuit lacked jurisdiction because the district court had abused its discretion in granting Mayle’s motion for an extension. The panel disagreed. The panel stated that the relevant standard was one for excusable neglect, under which neglect was presumed and the district court had discretion to decide whether to excuse that neglect. The panel noted that the standard of “good cause” was not relevant. The panel stated that while prejudice to opposing parties was a relevant consideration, the lack of prejudice from allowing a two-day delay was relevant and evident to the district judge.

Finally, the panel turned to the merits. The panel stated that the district court’s reasoning was sound. The panel noted that the parties and issues in the bigamy challenge were identical to those in the 2017 case and the claim was therefore precluded by the prior final judgment. The panel then stated that the court correctly dismissed Mayle’s challenges to Illinois’ adultery and fornication laws for lack of standing. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Kenneth Mayle v. State of Illinois, et al.

No. 19-1691

Writing for the court: Judge David F. Hamilton

Concurring: Judges Michael S. Kanne and Ilana Diamond Rovner

Released: April 23, 2020