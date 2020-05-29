Where Illinois gave consent judgments claim-preclusive effect if preclusion otherwise would apply, district court was correct to determine that plaintiff’s suit was barred by res judicata from prior Rule 68 judgment.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.

H.A.L. NY Holdings, LLC is a New York company whose business is trading stock index futures and options. In September 2015, H.A.L. set up a brokerage account to trade through Advantage Futures, LLC, an Illinois company and registered futures commission merchant. Joseph Michael Guinan, Jr., is Advantage’s chairman and chief executive. H.A.L. suffered trading losses and failed to respond promptly to margin calls by Advantage. Advantage then liquidated H.A.L.’s trading positions, which left H.A.L. with a negative account balance of $75,375.26.

In September 2017, Advantage sued H.A.L. in federal court for that amount. The district court had jurisdiction of the case under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1332. In November 2017 H.A.L. made an offer of judgment under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68 for the full amount of the claim plus prejudgment interest, attorney fees and costs. Advantage accepted the offer one week later, and the district court entered judgment in Advantage’s favor. The parties agreed that the judgment had not been paid as of January.

A few months after entry of judgment in Illinois, H.A.L. filed a suit against Guinan in the Southern District of New York, alleging that he breached common law and federal statutory duties causing the demise of H.A.L.’s account with Advantage to the tune of $25.5 million in damages. The district court transferred the case to the Northern District of Illinois on Guinan’s motion. Guinan moved to dismiss, arguing that the prior Rule 68 judgment between Advantage and H.A.L. was res judicata barring the new suit. The district court agreed and granted Guinan’s motion. H.A.L. then appealed.

The appellate panel began by citing Semtek Int’l Inc. v. Lockheed Martin Corp., stating the general rule is that the res judicata effect of a federal judgment is a matter of federal common law. However, the panel stated that, as in the instant case, when the prior federal judgment was rendered as an exercise of a federal court’s diversity jurisdiction over state-law claims, federal common law refers to the res judicata law of the state in which the rendering court sits, unless applying that law would be incompatible with federal interests. The panel then stated that the 7th Circuit had held repeatedly that Illinois gives consent judgments claim-preclusive effect if preclusion otherwise applies. The panel determined that the district court correctly determined that applied in the instant case.

The panel then noted that H.A.L. had shifted to an entirely new theory on appeal, and that theory was waived. H.A.L. argued that the prior Rule 68 judgment was not a final judgment on the merits because it contained no admission of liability. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that the requirement of an admission of liability was limited only to cases sounded in patent law that dealt with the validity of a patent. Finally, the panel determined that H.A.L.’s arguments on appeal rendered the appeal frivolous, and that sanctions were therefore warranted. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

H.A.L. NY Holdings, LLC v. Joseph Michael Guinan, Jr.

No. 19-1942

Writing for the court: Judge David F. Hamilton

Concurring: Judges Ilana Diamond Rovner and Michael Y. Scudder

Released: May 5, 2020