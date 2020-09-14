Where the plaintiff has elected to pursue a claim with identical defendants based on the same set of operative facts in a more limited forum and lost, his suit filed in the broader forum may be subject to claim preclusion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James N. O’Hara.Christopher See was a sworn law enforcement officer who worked for the Illinois Gaming Board (Gaming Board), the body which administers the riverboat and video gambling industry. See worked as a “gaming …